Man wanted after violating parole in ...

Man wanted after violating parole in 2006 hit-and-run death of 4-year-old girl

Monday Dec 19

Matthew Barra, 29, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for manslaughter as well as parole violation and drug possession, the NOPD said. New Orleans police are searching for a 29-year-old man accused of violating his parole in connection with the 2005 hit-and-run death of a 4-year-old girl.

