Man threatened to shoot woman in New Orleans East: NOPD
New Orleans police are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot a woman Thursday in New Orleans East. The victim told police that she and Jeremy Simmons were involved in an argument in the 12000 block of S. Interstate 10 Service Road when Simmons pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her.
