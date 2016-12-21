Man arrested in alleged shooting, ass...

Man arrested in alleged shooting, assault with stick

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Joseph Hardee, 56, was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting on Nov. 14 in which police say he allegedly shot then hit another man in the 2400 block of Louisa Street. A 56-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a Nov. 14 shooting in the 2400 block of Louisia Street that left a 35-year-old man wounded in his leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 24 fatuous1 1
African Americans for Donald Trump Dec 21 MarkJ- 15
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec 17 Gamer 32
I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family Dec 13 Praying 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,560

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC