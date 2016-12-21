Man arrested in alleged shooting, assault with stick
Joseph Hardee, 56, was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting on Nov. 14 in which police say he allegedly shot then hit another man in the 2400 block of Louisa Street. A 56-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a Nov. 14 shooting in the 2400 block of Louisia Street that left a 35-year-old man wounded in his leg.
