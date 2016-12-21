Man accused of killing former NFL player gets new lawyers
New lawyers have signed on to defend the man accused of fatally shooting former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage dispute. Court documents in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish show that attorneys Gerard Archer and Matthew Goetz asked Monday to delay a bond reduction hearing for 54-year-old Ronald Gasser.
