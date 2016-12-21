Jewish Community Day School honors Lis and Hugo Kahn at anniversary gala
Organizers of the Jewish Community Day School played a winning hand 21 years ago, when they founded this vibrant educational institution. To recognize this auspicious occasion, the school hosted "Celebrating 21 Fabulous Years - Vegas Style!" at the Gates of Prayer Synagogue in Metairie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|18 min
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sat
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC