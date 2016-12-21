Jailed suspect booked with Uptown Beauty armed robbery

New Orleans police released this video surveillance image of the suspected armed robber who on Oct. 21 held up the Uptown Beauty store at 8244 South Claiborne Ave. Police on Wednesday booked Brian Ward, 23, with armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the reported crime. A New Orleans man already jailed on suspicion of armed robbery and carjacking was booked Wednesday on allegations that he was the gunman who held up the Uptown Beauty supply store in October.

