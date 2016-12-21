Heavy rains moving eastward to New Orleans area: NWS
As a flood warning remains in affect at the Bogue Falaya River in Covington, the National Weather Service is anticipating heavy rains originating in Texas and southwest Louisiana to move eastward into the greater New Orleans area Saturday evening and overnight. A flood watch will remain in effect along the Louisiana coast through Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC