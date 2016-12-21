Flood watch for North Shore, Baton Rouge News Year's weekend into Monday
The National Weather Service Friday afternoon issued a flood watch for the North Shore and Baton Rouge area from New Year's Eve morning through Monday evening. Pictured is Ariel running for her life as her master Travis Bourgeois stands firm as a wave from Lake Pontchartrain crashes over the seawall in Mandeville's lakefront.
