Family's across New Orleans received a surprise from the Louisiana SPCA on Christmas morning
It doesn't take much to surprise your kids for Christmas when two adorable kittens pop out of the box. The Louisiana SPCA teamed up with foster parents in the area to pull off a surprise that the kids will remember forever! The team delivered dogs and cats to families as far as Slidell, LA.
