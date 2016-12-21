Dense fog advisory issued for metro New Orleans, North Shore
The steamboat Natchez disappears into the fog on the Mississippi River on Thursday, March 12, 2015. Southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and the North Shore, is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday , the National Weather Service said.
