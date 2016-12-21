Coroner identifies man, 35, shot in head in Algiers
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in Algiers on Saturday afternoon as Russell Whittington. Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said Whittington, 35, died of gunshot wounds.
