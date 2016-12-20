CNN, ABC to broadcast New Year's festivities from New Orleans

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper will host CNN's annual New Year's broadcast, which will feature remote segments from Frenchmen Street. If your idea of New Year's Eve is staying in with a pint of ice cream while you play Firework or Gunshot? , you'll be able to catch the local debaucheries on either CNN or ABC - both of which are planning remote segments from New Orleans.

