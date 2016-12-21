Christmas comes early for kids in need at the New Orleans Mission
A hot meal topped off with a Christmas gift left priceless smiles on the faces of hundreds of needy children, as they and others less fortunate were fed at the New Orleans Mission on Tuesday . Thanks to donated food and extra staffing from Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, about 1,000 meals were served at the mission on Baronne Street near downtown New Orleans.
