Broadmoor shooting leaves 1 wounded: "It sounded like cannon fire''
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded on Monday night, Dec. 26, in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street in Broadmoor. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he heard about 20 gunshots, saying "It sounded like cannon fire.'
