Beer buzz: New Orleans beer news in 2016
Its time to raise a beer to celebrate the new year and look at New Orleans' beer scene in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, two breweries opened in New Orleans: Urban South Brewery opened in March and Wayward Owl Brewing Company followed in November.
