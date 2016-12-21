Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Busiuness Briefs for Dec. 25, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard the John McCormick fast response cutter, the 21st vessel in the Sentinel-class program. The 154-foot John McCormick will be stationed in the 17th Coast Guard District in Ketchikan, Alaska, defending the nation's interests in the Alaskan maritime region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) 47 min Flirtz7455 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr jjohn 20,745
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Sat fatuous1 1
African Americans for Donald Trump Dec 21 MarkJ- 15
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family Dec 13 Praying 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Dec 7 Quick Delivery here 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC