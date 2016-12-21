Baton Rouge, New Orleans add jobs while oil patch continues slump
The Baton Rouge metro area added 10,500 nonfarm jobs for the 12 months ended November, while New Orleans added 3,800, with both metros registering strong gains in health and education services. Among Louisiana's other metro areas, Lake Charles and Monroe added jobs; Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport and Alexandria lost jobs; and Hammond was unchanged.
