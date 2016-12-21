As more people come to New Orleans the more New Orleans will change
The Beacon at South Market on Girod Street in New Orleans Monday, August 24, 2015. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com A month after Hurricane Katrina, when some storm-tossed New Orleanians were living in cities that they had never even planned to visit, I asked William Frey , then a University of Michigan demographer, if there were numbers to support the belief that New Orleanians tended to stick close to home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC