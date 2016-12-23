American Can and the future of affordable housing in New Orleans
New Orleans housing advocacy groups have issued a cease and desist notice to the owners of the American Can Company apartments after low-income tenants there were told to leave their homes, with an end-of-2016 deadline . Southeast Louisiana Legal Services and the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center , representing Michael Esnault, a Vietnam War veteran and tenant at the building for more than six years.
