Actress Lucy Hale ready to ring in 2017 in New Orleans -- and make history for ABC
Actress Lucy Hale attends a 'Pretty Little Liars' photo op in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2016. Hale will be in New Orleans for New Year's 2017, as host of the local segment of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,756
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC