7 New Orleans rentals perfect for a last minute Sugar Bowl getaway
The 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl is only a few days away, but that doesn't mean it's too late to plan a trip to New Orleans to celebrate New Year's Eve, take in the big game and enjoy all of its festivities. While many of the hotels and rental condos are booked up already, there are still some cool places up for grabs this weekend in the Crescent City.
