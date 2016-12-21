55 new traffic cameras to start fining New Orleans drivers Jan. 9
Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration said Friday that 55 new traffic cameras the City Council approved in the 2017 budget will begin photographing and fining speeders Jan. 9. The revenue from the controversial cameras will be used to help close budget gaps in 2017, although Landrieu has said that's not the point of the cameras. All of the cameras are being deployed in school zones to help catch drivers who fail to slow down to fewer than 10 miles over the posted speed limit during school zone times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC