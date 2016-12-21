55 new traffic cameras to start finin...

55 new traffic cameras to start fining New Orleans drivers Jan. 9

Read more: NOLA.com

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration said Friday that 55 new traffic cameras the City Council approved in the 2017 budget will begin photographing and fining speeders Jan. 9. The revenue from the controversial cameras will be used to help close budget gaps in 2017, although Landrieu has said that's not the point of the cameras. All of the cameras are being deployed in school zones to help catch drivers who fail to slow down to fewer than 10 miles over the posted speed limit during school zone times.

