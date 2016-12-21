5 killed in New Orleans area during holiday week: crime news
Three people were shot and killed in New Orleans and two were slain in Jefferson Parish the week of Dec. 19, 2016, in addition to several other shootings. Other crime and court news included the announcement that the city of New Orleans will pay $13.3 million to settle civil rights violations committed by the NOPD in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
