2 arrested after man shot, beaten with baseball bat in New Orleans East
Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after police say they shot a man and beat him with a baseball bat in New Orleans East. They will be charged with attempted homicide, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC