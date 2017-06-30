William Cornish vs. a lot of New London
It was inspiring Wednesday to see New London issue a collective roar in the growing war between downtown landlord William Cornish and the city's preservation minded, which turns out to be a lot of people. The occasion Wednesday was a skirmish before the state Historic Preservation Council, which, after hearing from both sides, voted unanimously to ask Attorney General George Jepsen to intervene to stop the demolition of two buildings Cornish owns at 116 and 130 Bank Street.
