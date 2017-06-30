Two historic theater seats offered for sale in fundraiser for homeless center
New London - Two vintage seats from what is now called The Garde Arts Center, dating to around 1950 and made from World War II scrap metal, are being sold in a unique auction to support the Homeless Hospitality Center. The seats were donated to HHC's thrift store, Homeward Bound Treasures, by the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra with the support of its longtime executive director, Isabelle Singer, who retired in 2015, HHC announced in a news release Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC