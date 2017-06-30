Two historic theater seats offered for sale in fundraiser for homeless center

New London - Two vintage seats from what is now called The Garde Arts Center, dating to around 1950 and made from World War II scrap metal, are being sold in a unique auction to support the Homeless Hospitality Center. The seats were donated to HHC's thrift store, Homeward Bound Treasures, by the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra with the support of its longtime executive director, Isabelle Singer, who retired in 2015, HHC announced in a news release Wednesday.

