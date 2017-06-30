Review: Kevin Hart scores with new material at Garde show
It's safe to say that Kevin Hart is great at what he does. He did, after all, set records in 2015 after selling out a 50,000-seat stadium for his concert film “What Now.” And his efforts to one-up that show were on full display Friday night at the Garde Arts Center, where, before a sold-out audience, Hart tested out new material for a film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC