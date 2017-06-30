Record-breaking July 4 at Ocean Beach Park leaves staff, neighbors picking up garbage
Ocean Beach Park maintenance supervisor Bob Martin picks-up trash along Neptune Avenue outside the park on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Visitors who parked in the surrounding neighborhoods after the beach's parking lot filled on the July 4th holiday left a lot of debris littering the area so Martin took to the surrounding streets to be a good neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC