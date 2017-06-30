New London will wait on state budget before tackling budget petition
New London - The City Council is hoping for an 11th-hour boost in state revenue to the city and as a result has decided not to take immediate action on a budget petition. The council on Monday voted to send proposed budget repeal ordinances to its Finance Committee, where it is unlikely to see any action until the state finalizes a budget.
