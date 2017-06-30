Local leaders helping China develop domestic violence response
Police in China are starting to ask the same questions of domestic violence victims that Connecticut officers have been asking for years in part because of the efforts of Safe Futures of New London. Last month, Katherine Verano, executive director of Safe Futures, and Jeffrey Nixon, chief of the Groton Long Point Police, traveled to Beijing to educate police, social workers, lawyers and professors on the Lethality Assessment Program , a screening tool that police departments here use at the scene of domestic violence calls to determine if a victim is at high risk of being murdered.
