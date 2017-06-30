Gov. Malloy's executive order means some immediate local program cuts
Human services agencies, municipal leaders and local branches of state government started their truncated holiday week pouring through Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's 119-page outline of budget cuts that took effect Saturday. The cuts are part of the executive order Malloy signed Friday in the absence of an approved 2017-18 state budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC