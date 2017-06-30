Effort underway to repair iconic clock overlooking downtown
The steeple, and clock tower, of Engaging Heaven Church in New London Friday, June 30, 2017. New London - A movement is under way to restore the iconic four-sided clock atop the historic spire of the Engaging Heaven Church at 66 Union St., in the heart of downtown.
