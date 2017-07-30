$30M Overhaul of Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London, Conn., Begins
A massive $30 million overhaul of the southbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on I-95 between the Connecticut cities of New London and Groton has begun. The project that kicked off on April 1 is slated to conclude at the end of November 2018.
