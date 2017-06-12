Young graduates

Kindergarten teacher Melissa Cancel-Baez, right, leads her students in a "mannequin challenge" pose as Harbor School in New London holds a Kindergarten promotion ceremony for 70 students moving on to the 1st grade Monday, June 12, 2017. The students processed for the ceremony to Pomp and Circumstance played by members of the New London High School band wearing graduation robes made from pillowcases and mortarboard hats made in art class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.