Yale New Haven Health to add 40 new j...

Yale New Haven Health to add 40 new jobs in New London

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Day

New London – Yale New Haven Health is creating 40 new jobs in New London and preserving 79 exisiting positions at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital as it shifts its statewide financial services division into a medical office building on Howard Street. The news was announced Wednesday by Patrick L. Green, president and chief executive officer of L+M Healthcare and vice president of Yale New Haven Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere... Mon Cain 1
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC