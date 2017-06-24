Woman Accused Of Hitting Child At New...

Woman Accused Of Hitting Child At New London Beach

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A 25-year-old East Hartford woman spotted hitting a child at Ocean Beach Park was arrested Saturday evening and charged with risk of injury to a minor and assaulting a police officer, police said. The incident began in the beach parking lot of the beach at 6:07 p.m. after police received a call that Ciara Subrain was striking a child in the face, according to police.

