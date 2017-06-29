With roundtables, cultural coalition aims for regional focus
New London - The kind of limitation implied in lists of the top things to do in any given municipality, such as Niantic or East Lyme, is no longer making sense to Barbara Goodrich. Many millennials and newer residents of New London "don't see those same boundaries that we do," said Goodrich, City of Groton planner and a New London resident.
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
