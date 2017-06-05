Williams School graduates a 'model for future classes'

Graduates, from right, Sophie Bullinger, Grace Burleson and Caelynn Carroll react to receiving their diplomas during the Williams School's Commencement on Wednesday, June 8, 2017, at the Connecticut College's Palmer Auditorium in New London. New London - Most of the 38 members of the Williams School Class of 2017 were born in 1999, setting the stage for a commencement ceremony full of pop culture references.

