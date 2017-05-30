White boxer puppy bringing comfort to...

White boxer puppy bringing comfort to clients at Safe Futures

1 hr ago

Luna, a 10-week-old female white boxer, kisses the cheek of Katherine Verano, executive director at Safe Futures of New London, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Safe Futures is an organization that offers support and services to victims of domestic violence.

New London, CT

