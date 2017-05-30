White boxer puppy bringing comfort to clients at Safe Futures
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Luna, a 10-week-old female white boxer, kisses the cheek of Katherine Verano, executive director at Safe Futures of New London, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Safe Futures is an organization that offers support and services to victims of domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC