Whaling City walking tour of Bank Street planned for June 8

New London - New London Landmarks will offer a Whaling City Walking Tour of Bank Street, highlighting fifteen buildings directly tied to the whaling industry. The hourlong walk will start at 6 p.m. on June 8 behind Union Station at the statue of Eugene O'Neill as a boy and conclude at Shaw Mansion.

