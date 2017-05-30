Weaving school celebrates the artistr...

Weaving school celebrates the artistry of hand crafts

Handweaving instructor Stephanie Morton, right, talks with student Patty Oat of Noank as they keep clothing submerged in indigo during Morton's indigo dyeing class at Flat Rock Farm in Lyme on May 19. Lyme - Behind the barn, a clothesline sagged with bound, clamped bands of wet cloth transforming from lime green to deep ocean blue as the indigo dye oxidized in the spring air. Across the field, seven alpacas grazed with chickens, while inside the barn, two fully warped 300-year-old looms awaited the return of the weavers to their half completed rugs.

