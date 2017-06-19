Waterfront gathering
From left, Zionna Williams, 17, Avia Ferguson, 17, Francheska Lopez, 16, all of Groton celebrate the 18th birthday of Khaleel Bryant of New London with a party on the shore of the Thames River along Shore Avenue in Groton Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC