Waterford police searching for red pickup truck that evaded scene of accident on Route 32

A picture from the scene of an accident that occured on Route 32 southbound near the New London line Thursday morning. Waterford - The police are searching for a red pickup truck that evaded the scene of an accident on Route 32 southbound near the New London line Thursday morning.

