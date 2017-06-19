Two charged for alleged heroin dealing on State Street
New London - Numerous complaints about alleged drug dealing from a State Street apartment led to two arrests on Thursday, police said. Members of the city police VICE and Intelligence Unit, working with members of the Statewide Narcotics Taskforce, on Thursday executed a search warrant at 154 State St., Apt 5 - the home of 31-year-old Robert Winston.
