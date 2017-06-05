Thames Innovation Places chosen for grant award

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - CTNext on Tuesday announced that Thames Innovation Places, representing Groton and New London, was among four groups that will receive state grants for projects aimed at innovative ways to jump-start the region's economy. The decision by the CTNext Board of Directors concludes a process that launched last summer and culminated with last month's public pitches and site visits with seven finalists, according to a news statement from CTNext, a subsidiary of Connecticut Innovations.

