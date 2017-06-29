Sub construction plan good news for region, nation

The National Defense Authorization Act approved by the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday is good news for this region, with its funding for expedited attack submarine construction over the next several years and its commitment to a new generation of ballistic missile submarines. If these aspects of the bill win legislative approval and are signed into law by President Donald Trump, it will mean a work level at the EB shipyard in Groton, its offices in New London and its facility in Quonset Point, R.I., not seen in decades.

