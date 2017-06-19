STEM scholarships given to local students

Three area students were honored this week with the first ever EWIB-Pitre STEM Leadership Scholarship, awarded by The Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board and Pfizer Inc. Senior Director Armelde Pitre. Kayla Mathiowetz, a student at Waterford High School; Samantha Sprecace, a student at the Science & Technology Magnet High School in New London, and Lily Zhong, a student at East Lyme High School, each received a $1,000 scholarship for their academic achievements, community involvement and leadership.

