Soto reverses field, votes on casino bill

On May 14 I wrote about freshman Democratic state Rep. Chris Soto of New London abstaining from two key votes in the Appropriations Committee, one concerning the construction of a third tribally run casino in East Windsor, the other providing some pricing relief for Millstone Power Station. Soto pointed to a potential conflict of interest in skipping two of the most important policy decisions facing the local delegation in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.