ShopRite offering Calcium Challenge

45 min ago

ShopRite of New London is joining with other ShopRite Supermarkets and American Bone Health to offer “The Calcium Challenge,” a free interactive event to educate shoppers about the health benefits of eating dairy and calcium rich foods, ShopRite announced Tuesday. The Calcium Challenge will be hosted at select ShopRite supermarkets during the month of June, and led by the grocer's team of registered retail dietitians.

