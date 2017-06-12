Sculptural installation by New London...

Sculptural installation by New London artists wins award

The co-winners of Connecticut Sea Grant's 2017 Arts Support Awards Program are Diane Barcelo and Ashby Carlisle, both New London residents. This annual $1,000 competitive award, selected by an external panel of art experts, is awarded to an artist whose work supports Sea Grant's mission of enhancing understanding and awareness of Connecticut's marine coastal environment and maritime heritage.

